Council of Europe on critical situation in occupied Oleshky: Civilians are trapped

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O’Flaherty said the humanitarian situation in occupied Oleshky, Kherson Oblast, is worsening. He called for a ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid to reach the city and civilians to be evacuated safely.

His statement was published by the Council of Europe, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Commissioner’s statement

O’Flaherty said he was alarmed by the rapid deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Oleshky.

"Civilians, including children, are trapped without enough food, medicine or medical care, and without running water or electricity. Reports suggest they face a serious risk of death," he stressed.

"Under international humanitarian law, Russia, as the occupying power, must provide the population with food and medical supplies and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid," O’Flaherty said.

Read more: Ukraine has called for emergency meetings of UN, OSCE, Council of Europe and UNESCO in response to Russian Federation’s attack, – Sybiha

Call for action

The commissioner called for an immediate local ceasefire, unrestricted access for humanitarian aid and the safe evacuation of civilians.

"The hardship and suffering of people on the war’s front lines and in occupied territories call for international attention and action," he concluded.

Humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky