Council of Europe on critical situation in occupied Oleshky: Civilians are trapped
Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O’Flaherty said the humanitarian situation in occupied Oleshky, Kherson Oblast, is worsening. He called for a ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid to reach the city and civilians to be evacuated safely.
His statement was published by the Council of Europe, Censor.NET reports.
Commissioner’s statement
O’Flaherty said he was alarmed by the rapid deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Oleshky.
"Civilians, including children, are trapped without enough food, medicine or medical care, and without running water or electricity. Reports suggest they face a serious risk of death," he stressed.
"Under international humanitarian law, Russia, as the occupying power, must provide the population with food and medical supplies and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid," O’Flaherty said.
Call for action
The commissioner called for an immediate local ceasefire, unrestricted access for humanitarian aid and the safe evacuation of civilians.
"The hardship and suffering of people on the war’s front lines and in occupied territories call for international attention and action," he concluded.
Humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky
- In late March 2026, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian side over the humanitarian catastrophe in occupied Oleshky, Kherson Oblast.
- Around 2,000 civilians are known to remain cut off from the outside world in occupied Oleshky.
- The regional military administration has also reported that bodies remain unburied for weeks and supply routes have been completely destroyed, leaving Oleshky under a complete humanitarian blockade.
- The International Committee of the Red Cross is trying to obtain information about the situation in occupied Oleshky.
- Ombudsman Lubinets said residents of Oleshky are being prepared for evacuation.
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