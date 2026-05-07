Residents of Oleshky on left bank of Kherson region being prepared for evacuation – Lubinets

An evacuation of people from Oleshky and nearby settlements suffering from a humanitarian disaster is being prepared in the occupied part of the left bank of the Kherson region.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Situation in frontline towns

"Every day, people in Oleshky are suffering from a humanitarian disaster, widespread destruction and lack of access to water, food, medical care and safety," Lubinets said.

According to him, the worst situation is in Oleshky, Hola Prystan, Stara Zburiivka, and Nova Zburiivka. The occupation forces are blocking residents from leaving and obstructing the delivery of medicines and humanitarian supplies.

As of now, the population of Oleshky has dropped from 24,000 to about 2,000, while more than 6,000 people in total need evacuation, including about 200 children.

Read more: One killed, another 10 injured in enemy strikes on Kherson Oblast

Preparing safe routes

Lubinets said he had appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian ombudsman to ensure the evacuation of civilians. In response, the ICRC said it was ready to help establish safe humanitarian corridors.

"Work is currently underway with all parties to develop exit routes. Once they are agreed, concrete steps will be taken to evacuate people who need it," Lubinets stressed.

The ombudsman emphasized that joint work with international organizations should result in the creation of a mechanism for civilians to safely leave for Ukrainian-controlled territory.

See more: Russians attacked minibus in Kherson for second time in day: driver was injured. PHOTOS