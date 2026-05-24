Ukraine has called for emergency meetings of UN, OSCE, Council of Europe and UNESCO in response to Russian Federation’s attack, – Sybiha
Ukraine is convening meetings within multilateral frameworks following Russia's massive strike on May 24.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
The international response following the attack on Kyiv
Ukraine is calling for emergency meetings of international organizations following Russia’s massive missile attack on Kyiv. This involves engaging the mechanisms of the UN, the OSCE, the Council of Europe, and UNESCO.
Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian side had instructed its diplomatic missions to make full use of international instruments in response to the attack.
"I have instructed all our missions to international organizations to make full use of multilateral tools in response to Russia's barbaric missile strike on Kyiv last night," Sybiha said.
According to him, the UN, the OSCE, the Council of Europe, and UNESCO must provide an adequate and resolute response to the aggressor, who is attempting to compensate for its lack of military success on the battlefield by terrorizing the civilian population.
"We will immediately call for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, as well as a joint meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation and the OSCE Permanent Council," Sybiha added
The Ukrainian foreign minister added that Russian dictator Putin is trying to intimidate Ukraine by attacking civilians and destroying residential buildings, museums, schools, and critical infrastructure. He is also trying to intimidate the world by using medium-range ballistic missiles against peaceful cities.
"All of this calls for a strong and coordinated response from the international community. We urge our partners to take decisive multilateral action aimed at deterring Russia and compelling it to accept a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace," said Andrii Sybiha.
Ukrainian diplomats stress that the international response must be swift and coordinated in order to increase pressure on Russia and prevent further attacks on civilian targets.
What happened before?
- Earlier reports indicated that Russia had launched a massive strike on Kyiv: one person was killed, more than 20 were injured, and there is significant damage in eight districts.
- According to the latest reports, there are currently two fatalities in Kyiv and more than 80 people injured. Three people are in critical condition.
- The Lukianivska metro station is closed following heavy shelling by Russian forces: damage has been reported.
- The enemy also launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region using missiles and drones: there are casualties and damage across all districts.
- According to Ihnat, the enemy struck Bila Tserkva with "Oreshnik" missiles.
- It later emerged that two people were killed in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack, and that an infant was among the wounded.
- In addition, Russian forces attacked the Kirovohrad region, damaging homes.
- In Cherkasy, a high-rise building was damaged, leaving 11 people injured.
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