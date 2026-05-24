Ukraine has called for emergency meetings of UN, OSCE, Council of Europe and UNESCO in response to Russian Federation’s attack, – Sybiha

Ukraine is convening meetings within multilateral frameworks following Russia's massive strike on May 24.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

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The international response following the attack on Kyiv

Ukraine is calling for emergency meetings of international organizations following Russia’s massive missile attack on Kyiv. This involves engaging the mechanisms of the UN, the OSCE, the Council of Europe, and UNESCO.

Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian side had instructed its diplomatic missions to make full use of international instruments in response to the attack.

"I have instructed all our missions to international organizations to make full use of multilateral tools in response to Russia's barbaric missile strike on Kyiv last night," Sybiha said.

According to him, the UN, the OSCE, the Council of Europe, and UNESCO must provide an adequate and resolute response to the aggressor, who is attempting to compensate for its lack of military success on the battlefield by terrorizing the civilian population.

"We will immediately call for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, as well as a joint meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation and the OSCE Permanent Council," Sybiha added

The Ukrainian foreign minister added that Russian dictator Putin is trying to intimidate Ukraine by attacking civilians and destroying residential buildings, museums, schools, and critical infrastructure. He is also trying to intimidate the world by using medium-range ballistic missiles against peaceful cities.

"All of this calls for a strong and coordinated response from the international community. We urge our partners to take decisive multilateral action aimed at deterring Russia and compelling it to accept a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace," said Andrii Sybiha.

Ukrainian diplomats stress that the international response must be swift and coordinated in order to increase pressure on Russia and prevent further attacks on civilian targets.

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