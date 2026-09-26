UN on humanitarian situation in Oleshky: We are trying to help people despite shelling

UN Secretary-General Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated that the organization is trying to reach people in frontline and hardest-hit areas, particularly in the occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region.

"Pryamyy" reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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Response from the UN Spokesperson

Maria Hlyten, a journalist for "Pryamyy," asked Dujarric whether the UN plans to help establish a humanitarian corridor for civilians amid the deteriorating situation, food shortages, and Russia's lack of cooperation.

According to Dujarric, UN teams on the ground are doing everything they can to help people. The organization is also working to ensure the safety of humanitarian convoys, as convoys from the UN, partner organizations, and the Red Cross have already come under fire.

The UN emphasized that it will continue to try to help people who remain in their homes despite the difficult humanitarian situation.

Humanitarian Crisis in Oleshky

In late March 2026, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian side regarding the humanitarian catastrophe in the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

It is known that about 2,000 civilians remain cut off from the outside world in the occupied town of Oleshky.

The Regional Military Administration also reported that the bodies of the deceased have remained unburied for weeks, and that the logistics infrastructure has been completely destroyed—the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region is under a complete humanitarian blockade.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is trying to obtain information about the situation in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Ombudsman Lubinets stated that residents of Oleshky are being prepared for evacuation.

Read more: People have begun eating dogs in occupied Oleshky; no food has been delivered since May – City Military Administration