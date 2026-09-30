Russia is preparing staged videos in Oleshky; locals will be forced to say they are well-fed and grateful, - Sybiha

Russia is preparing to stage propaganda videos featuring residents of the occupied town of Oleshky, forcing them to claim that life in the town is supposedly peaceful.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga announced this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"According to our intelligence, Russia is preparing to stage dozens of videos in the occupied Oleshky. Local residents will be forced to say on camera that they are happy, well-fed, and grateful to the Russian occupiers," he said.

According to Sibiga, this is yet another step in Russia’s weeks-long, despicable propaganda campaign, which denies that there are any problems in Oleshky and claims that there is no humanitarian crisis there.

"We call on the international community and all relevant international organizations to increase pressure on Moscow and demand that the Russian occupiers immediately end the siege of Oleshky. For our part, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are making every effort to rescue people, including the recent delivery of humanitarian aid via heavy drones.





"Every day counts when it comes to saving the people who are starving and dying there. We urge our international partners to act now and demand immediate humanitarian access to put an end to this tragedy," he concluded.

Humanitarian Crisis in Oleshky

In late March 2026, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian side regarding the humanitarian catastrophe in the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

It is known that about 2,000 civilians remain cut off from the outside world in the occupied town of Oleshky.

The Regional Military Administration also reported that the bodies of the deceased have remained unburied for weeks, and that the logistics infrastructure has been completely destroyed—the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region is under a complete humanitarian blockade.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is trying to obtain information about the situation in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Ombudsman Lubinets stated that residents of Oleshky are being prepared for evacuation.

Earlier, Tetyana Gasanenko, head of the Oleshky City Military Administration, reported that in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, people are starving due to a lack of supplies, and some families have already begun eating their dogs.

In late September 2026, drones successfully delivered approximately 4,000 kg of food to 100 locations throughout the city

Read more: Russian forces seized food supplies dropped by Armed Forces of Ukraine for residents of occupied Oleshky, - CMA