Russian forces seized food supplies dropped by Armed Forces of Ukraine for residents of occupied Oleshky, - CMA

Photo: 34 окрема бригада Морської Піхоти "Борисфен"

In the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, Russian troops are confiscating humanitarian supplies delivered by the Ukrainian military from local residents and continue to abduct people.

Tetyana Gasanenko, head of the Oleshky Municipal Administration, spoke about this, according to Censor.NET, which cites Ukrinform.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

According to her, during the delivery of 4 metric tons of food, some people were able to receive packages, while others were not.

"As for the Russians taking food from people—that’s true. And they immediately ask questions if the food isn’t produced in Russia: ‘Where did you get it?’ And they say: ‘If the Ukrainian Armed Forces are dropping food for you, that means you’re collaborating with them.’ At the same time, the occupiers consider this to be Russian territory and view the local residents as Russian citizens who are violating Russian law by cooperating with the Ukrainian Armed Forces," said Gasanenko.

In addition, people continue to go missing in the community after being abducted by the Russians.

"People are being taken away; our family has disappeared without a trace. We don't know where they are—they were taken to the basement, and that's it. We don't know if they're alive or not," added the head of the CMA.

Read more: EU is trying to secure humanitarian access to occupied town of Oleshky

Humanitarian Crisis in Oleshky

In late March 2026, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian side regarding the humanitarian catastrophe in the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

It is known that about 2,000 civilians remain cut off from the outside world in the occupied town of Oleshky.

The Regional Military Administration also reported that the bodies of the deceased have remained unburied for weeks, and that the logistics infrastructure has been completely destroyed—the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region is under a complete humanitarian blockade.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is trying to obtain information about the situation in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Ombudsman Lubinets stated that residents of Oleshky are being prepared for evacuation.

Earlier, Tetyana Gasanenko, head of the Oleshky City Military Administration, reported that in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, people are starving due to a lack of supplies, and some families have already begun eating their dogs.

In late September 2026, drones successfully delivered approximately 4,000 kg of food to 100 locations throughout the city

See more: Humanitarian disaster in Oleshky: Media have identified Russian military personnel who may be involved. PHOTO