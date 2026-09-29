EU is trying to secure humanitarian access to occupied town of Oleshky

The European Union, together with international organisations and Ukraine, is attempting to secure humanitarian access to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. The European Commission has described the situation in the town as unacceptable and is demanding unhindered access to provide aid to the civilian population.

According to Censor.NET, citing "European Truth", this was stated by European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrnčírová.

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"What is happening in Oleshky is unacceptable," she emphasised.

According to Hrnčiržová, international humanitarian law provides for the provision of basic assistance to the civilian population caught up in an armed conflict.

"We call for humanitarian access to this area to be ensured, and it must be provided in accordance with international humanitarian law – without any discrimination and without hindrance. Civilians must be allowed to leave areas of hostilities, and they must be able to do so safely and voluntarily," said the European Commission spokesperson.

Read more: Humanitarian situation in Oleshky is worsening: Ukraine is looking for ways to help local residents, - Sybiha

Hrnchirzova noted that the European Union is closely monitoring the situation both in Oleshky and in other Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

At the same time, humanitarian organisations’ ability to reach the civilian population remains severely restricted.

"There are serious restrictions hindering humanitarian access, including the lack of humanitarian corridors," she said.

According to the spokesperson, the EU is working to resolve this issue in collaboration with international humanitarian organisations and the Ukrainian side.