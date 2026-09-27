Humanitarian situation in Oleshky is worsening: Ukraine is looking for ways to help local residents, - Sybiha

Photo: 34 окрема бригада Морської Піхоти "Борисфен"

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Ukraine would seek ways to deliver aid and gain access to civilian hostages in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in his post on the social media platform X.

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Ukraine is trying to deliver aid to the residents of Oleshky

According to Sybiha, Ukraine is finding ways to deliver food to local residents even under temporary occupation.

According to UNITED24, Ukraine has delivered around 4 tonnes of food to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky using drones.

Aid was delivered to 100 locations for local residents. At the same time, the organisation reported that Russian troops are shooting down drones carrying supplies and confiscating food.

Sybiha emphasised that Ukraine would continue to seek ways to reach the civilian population.

"Humanitarian aid should not be delivered whilst under fire from drones," Sybiha emphasised.

Read more: Humanitarian blockade of Oleshky: Sybiha called on UN and Red Cross to intervene immediately and save people

Sybiha called on international organisations to ensure access to the city

The Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs has called on international organisations to ensure access to Oleshky and to guarantee that civilians receive the necessary assistance and are able to leave safely.

According to him, people should be provided with food, medicines and the opportunity for safe evacuation.

Earlier, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, announced that food supplies were being delivered to residents of the occupied town of Oleshky.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated that the Russian side had effectively blocked further work on the humanitarian evacuation of civilians from the city. According to him, the residents of Oleshky remain in the grey zone, facing a constant risk of shelling and lacking food, drinking water and medicines.

The All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organisations has called on the international religious community and international organisations to prevent a humanitarian disaster in Oleshky and to assist with the evacuation of residents.

Speaking at the UN Security Council, Sybiha stated that the Russian occupiers are deliberately making life in the city of Oleshky, which they control, impossible and condemning its residents to starvation.