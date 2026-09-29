Humanitarian disaster in Oleshky: Media have identified Russian military personnel who may be involved. PHOTO

Russian military personnel from the 126th Separate Coastal Defence Brigade of the Russian Federation’s Black Sea Fleet and the 331st Guards Parachute Regiment may be implicated in the humanitarian disaster in the occupied city of Oleshky.

This is reported in an article by "Slidstvo.Info", as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

A man living in Oleshky, who spoke to journalists, says that no food or medicines are being delivered to the city, and there is no gas.

Of the 4 tonnes of food recently dropped by the Ukrainian military, he received a bottle of oil, a kilogram of flour, a packet of sugar and some tinned food. He shared the food with his neighbours. However, these supplies will not solve the wider problem of hunger and the coming winter for the people of Oleshky.

The 126th Brigade

The 126th Separate Coastal Defence Brigade of the Russian Federation’s Black Sea Fleet was formed in 2014 from servicemen of the former Ukrainian 36th Coastal Defence Brigade, who defected to the enemy following the occupation of Crimea.

It is stationed in the village of Perevalne, on the occupied peninsula.

Soldiers from this brigade took part in combat operations in the Kherson region, notably in the battles for Voznesensk.

The brigade is currently continuing to fight in the Kherson sector, specifically as part of the Russian ‘Dnipro’ group. In early September, the Ukrainian 34th Separate Marine Brigade reported the elimination of several soldiers from the Russian Federation’s 126th Brigade at a small cemetery near Oleshky.

As of May 2025, the brigade’s commander was Colonel Oleg Alexandrov.

Previously, he had commanded the 17th Tank Regiment of the Russian Federation’s 70th Division, which also held positions on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region.

Meanwhile, the independent OSINT project ‘Commanders of Failure’ identifies 43-year-old Konstantin Kochetkov as the commander of the 126th Coastal Defence Brigade.

At the start of the full-scale invasion, he was a marine battalion commander – a lieutenant-colonel in the 177th Separate Marine Regiment of the Caspian Flotilla.

331st Airborne Assault Regiment

It is part of the 98th Guards Airborne Division of the Russian Armed Forces and is stationed in the Kostroma Region of the Russian Federation.

It is known that it was units of the 331st Regiment that opened fire on Ukrainian soldiers attempting to break out of the encirclement in Ilovaisk via the so-called ‘green corridor’ in 2014.

At the start of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion, the regiment took part in the offensive in the Kyiv region, and subsequently in the Svatove-Kreminna and Bakhmut sectors. In 2024 and early 2025, the unit was deployed in the fighting for Chasiv Yar.

According to journalists, soldiers from the 331st Regiment are also stationed in the occupied part of the Kherson region, specifically in the area of the Oleshky community.

The 331st Regiment is commanded by 40-year-old Oleg Morozov, whose call sign is ‘Kholod’. He was appointed commander last August.

The authors also established that Morozov has a wife, Olga, and two children – Sofia and Mykyta.

Read more: Humanitarian situation in Oleshky is worsening: Ukraine is looking for ways to help local residents, - Sybiha

Humanitarian disaster in Oleshky

In late March 2026, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian side regarding the humanitarian disaster in the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

It is known that around 2,000 civilians remain cut off from the outside world in occupied Oleshky.

The Regional Military Administration also reported that the bodies of the deceased have remained unburied for weeks, and that logistics infrastructure has been completely destroyed – the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region is under a complete humanitarian blockade.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is attempting to obtain information on the situation in the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Ombudsman Lubinets stated that the residents of Oleshky are being prepared for evacuation.

Earlier, Tetiana Hasanenko, head of the Oleshky City Military Administration, reported that people in the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region are starving due to a lack of supplies, and some families have already started eating their dogs.

Read more: Russia has not granted humanitarian access to Oleshky and Hola Prystan, - UN