Ukraine is working to unblock route to Russian-occupied Oleshky, - Zelenskyy

Efforts are continuing in Ukraine to reopen the route to the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, where people are trapped.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with Stephen Bartlett, according to Censor.NET.

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What Is Known

Zelenskyy emphasized that in Oleshky, people and children are currently trapped without food or any basic necessities.

"We are currently working to reopen this route," the president said.

Read more: Russia is preparing information provocation regarding war crimes in occupied Oleshky, - DIU

What led up to it

As a reminder, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense previously reported that Russia is preparing a disinformation campaign regarding war crimes in the occupied town of Oleshky.

Humanitarian Crisis in Oleshky

In late March 2026, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Commissioner for Human Rights, appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian side regarding the humanitarian catastrophe in the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

It is known that about 2,000 civilians remain cut off from the outside world in the occupied town of Oleshky.

The Regional Military Administration also reported that the bodies of the deceased have remained unburied for weeks, and that the logistics infrastructure has been completely destroyed—the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region is under a complete humanitarian blockade.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is trying to obtain information about the situation in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Ombudsman Lubinets stated that residents of Oleshky are being prepared for evacuation.

Earlier, Tetyana Gasanenko, head of the Oleshky City Military Administration, reported that in occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region, people are starving due to a lack of supplies, and some families have already begun eating dogs.

In late September 2026, drones were used to deliver approximately 4,000 kg of food to 100 locations throughout the city.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is producing staged videos in Oleshky. Locals will be forced to say on camera that they are happy, well-fed, and grateful to the Russian occupiers.

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