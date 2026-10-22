Russia is preparing information provocation regarding war crimes in occupied Oleshky, - DIU

Russia has launched an information campaign called "Telemost," aimed at accusing the Ukrainian Defense Forces of crimes against the civilian population, covering up the actions of Russian occupiers—particularly in Oleshky in the Kherson region—and undermining international support for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

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As part of the operation, the Russian side plans to hold a so-called international teleconference involving representatives of foreign countries, propagandists, and organizations controlled by the Kremlin.

Russia is planning an "international teleconference" involving representatives from 80 countries

According to available information, the event is scheduled for October 22, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. Its topic is "Crimes Committed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine Against the Civilian Population of Zaporizhzhia Oblast." The teleconference is to take place as a group video call on Zoom.

The Russian side has announced its intention to invite representatives from 80 countries. The target audience includes diplomats from member states of the UN, the OSCE, BRICS, and the CIS, as well as representatives of international humanitarian organizations. Simultaneous interpretation into English, Spanish, and French will be provided for participants.

The event is expected to draw collaborators and propagandists

Moscow has designated Rodion Miroshnik, who is subject to sanctions, as the keynote speaker. Speeches are also expected from representatives of the Russian occupation administrations, including Yevgeny Balitsky in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Nikolai Pukhov in Energodar.

According to the organizers' plan, so-called "witnesses" and "victims of crimes committed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine" are also scheduled to speak during the event. Based on the information available, their appearances are planned to be staged in advance.

Among the potential participants are representatives of the Russian propaganda outlet Russia Today, Russian diplomatic missions, as well as the "Russian House" organizations and branches of "Rossotrudnichestvo." Specifically, these include entities in Zambia, Kuwait, Uzbekistan, Nigeria, Bulgaria, Venezuela, Mongolia, and Malaysia.

The Kremlin is trying to divert attention from the situation in Oleshky

One of the stated goals of the operation is to divert the international community’s attention from the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, which, according to the Ukrainian side, has deteriorated as a result of the actions of the Russian occupation forces.

Another factor that may have prompted Moscow to launch an information campaign is said to be the growing support for Ukraine from its European partners. Specifically, this refers to the EU Council’s approval of a 90-billion-euro loan for Ukraine and the creation of an EU-Ukraine alliance in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Russia is seeking to undermine international support for Ukraine

By orchestrating a campaign to accuse Ukraine and discredit its Armed Forces, the Kremlin is attempting to influence perceptions of the war abroad and weaken support for Kyiv from its international partners.

Spreading allegations through international online events, involving representatives of the occupying administrations, and presenting pre-prepared testimonies can be used to create a false impression of the events in the temporarily occupied territories.

The goal of such a campaign is to shift attention away from the actions of Russian troops and toward baseless or unverified accusations against Ukraine and its partners.

Read more: European Parliament Vice-President Picerno has gone on hunger strike in protest at humanitarian crisis in Oleshky