Pope calls Zelenskyy after conversation with Putin: they discussed Oleshky

Pope Leo XIV held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed the humanitarian situation in occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region.

This was stated in a Holy See Press Office statement, Censor.NET reports.

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Oleshky at the centre of the conversation: Pope calls for humanitarian measures

The conversation took place on Monday, October 19, a few days after the pontiff’s telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

During his conversation with Zelenskyy, Leo XIV referred to his request for a humanitarian ceasefire, which he had previously made to Putin.

The Holy See stressed that the Pope hoped the parties would cooperate to help residents of the occupied city.

"His Holiness expressed the hope that cooperation between both sides would ensure the delivery of food and medical aid, as well as the voluntary and safe evacuation of civilians," the statement reads.

Read more: EU is trying to secure humanitarian access to occupied town of Oleshky

Assistance to Oleshky residents: Vatican reaffirms support for dialogue

The Holy See Press Office added that the Pope reaffirmed the Vatican’s willingness to facilitate dialogue and the establishment of peace.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had previously called on the international community and international organisations to increase pressure on Russia to secure an end to the blockade of Oleshky.

On October 16, Leo XIV also held a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin. The humanitarian situation in occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region was among the topics discussed.