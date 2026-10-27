Ruscist missing limb decides not to wait for Ukrainian drone strike and kills himself with grenade. VIDEO 18+

A video published online shows footage recorded by a Ukrainian drone of a wounded occupier killing himself.

As Censor.NET reports, the invader, who had lost a leg, decided not to wait for a Defence Forces strike drone and blew himself up with a grenade.

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The powerful blast tore the ruscist’s body in two. The explosion was captured by the Ukrainian UAV’s camera.

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