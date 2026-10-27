ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8485 visitors online
News Suicidal occupiers Occupiers’ suicide on battlefield
993 8

Ruscist missing limb decides not to wait for Ukrainian drone strike and kills himself with grenade. VIDEO 18+

A video published online shows footage recorded by a Ukrainian drone of a wounded occupier killing himself.

As Censor.NET reports, the invader, who had lost a leg, decided not to wait for a Defence Forces strike drone and blew himself up with a grenade.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The powerful blast tore the ruscist’s body in two. The explosion was captured by the Ukrainian UAV’s camera.

Watch more: 40th Separate Artillery Brigade fighters strike ruscist rear: two fuel depots, ammunition depot and command post hit. VIDEO

 Warning! Viewer discretion is advised!

Watch more: Soldiers from 33rd Brigade destroyed command post of Russian Federation’s 26th Tank Regiment with two HIMARS rounds. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12776) grenade (135) elimination (8275)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 