Ruscist missing limb decides not to wait for Ukrainian drone strike and kills himself with grenade. VIDEO 18+
A video published online shows footage recorded by a Ukrainian drone of a wounded occupier killing himself.
As Censor.NET reports, the invader, who had lost a leg, decided not to wait for a Defence Forces strike drone and blew himself up with a grenade.
The powerful blast tore the ruscist’s body in two. The explosion was captured by the Ukrainian UAV’s camera.
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