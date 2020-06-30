Israel sends humanitarian aid to flood victims in Ukraine. PHOTOS

The Israeli Embassy in Ukraine has allocated UAH 500,000 for humanitarian aid to flood victims in western Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing embassy's post on Facebook.

"When we realized the extent of the natural disaster in western Ukraine, we worked with the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem to allocate a special budget for emergency assistance. A budget of half a million hryvnias ($20,000) for the purchase of basic equipment [was formed]," Israel Ambassador to Ukraine Joel Lion said

The embassy has already sent thousands of bottles of drinking water to the flood victims in Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. "The bottled water is the first stage of aid that Israel provided to the victims. Later this week, tents and hundreds of sleeping bags will also be provided," reads the report.

Heavy rainfall on June 22-24 caused floods in Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Lviv, and Ternopil regions. Hundreds of kilometres of roads, dozens of bridges were destroyed, and hundreds of people were resettled.

Photo: facebook.com/IsraelinUkraine