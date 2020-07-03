Flood-hit Ivano-Frankivsk region receives humanitarian aid from Sweden. PHOTOS

The rescuers of Ivano-Frankivsk region received humanitarian assistance from the Swedish government to eliminate the effects of floods in the region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has reported.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring press service.

"On July 2, emergency response workers in Ivano-Frankivsk region received the following equipment: flood barriers, sandbags, barrier reels, cable ties and fire hoses," the report says.

Earlier, the Italian government sent humanitarian aid to flood-affected regions in western Ukraine.

On June 22-24 caused floods in Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Lviv, and Ternopil regions. Three people were killed in floods and one more went missing. Hundreds of kilometres of roads, dozens of bridges were destroyed, and hundreds of people were resettled.

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated almost UAH 700 million for the needs of the regions to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster.