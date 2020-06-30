Italy sends aid to flood-affected regions in western Ukraine

Italy has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine to deal with the effects of floods.

Today, an airplane of the Italian government will deliver pumping equipment, personal safety material, chainsaws, power stations and tents to the affected population.

In addition, Sweden committed to sending flood barriers, hoses and technical experts.

In addition to the Italian and Swedish assistance, the European Commission is providing mapping services of the affected areas through the EU Copernicus satellite system.

Heavy rainfall on June 22-24 caused floods in Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Lviv, and Ternopil regions. Hundreds of kilometres of roads, dozens of bridges were destroyed, and hundreds of people were resettled.