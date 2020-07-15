Investigator of Ukraine’s Security Service found dead in Kyiv. PHOTO

A body of a man with an ID card of Ukraine’s State Security Service (SBU) was found in Kyiv.

Censor.NET reports citing Detektiv-Info.

No signs of violent death were found on the body.

The police have already opened a criminal case under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ("Murder"). The man's body was sent for forensic examination.

The publication claims that the victim’s name was Roman Zakladnyi. He was an investigator of Ukraine’s State Security Service. Zakladnyi was supposed to retire on July 15. The SBU confirmed the fact of his death.

