President Zelenskyi starts his visit to Slovakia. PHOTO
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has begun his official visit to the Slovak Republic, according to the president’s press service.
As reported by Censor.NET.
It is noted that President Zelenskyi arrived in Slovakia late on September 23.
The program of the visit includes talks with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, Prime Minister Igor Matovic and Speaker of the National Council (Parliament) Boris Kollar.
Also, some bilateral agreements are planned to be signed during the visit.
