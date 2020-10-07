ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
UK destroyer Dragon enters port of Odesa. VIDEO&PHOTOS

UK Royal Navy's destroyer Dragon has arrived at the Odesa seaport for joint ship training with the Ukrainian Navy.

Censor.NET reports citing Dumska

"Today, October 7, UK Royal Navy's destroyer Dragon has arrived at the Odesa seaport as part of a friendly visit. A meeting between the delegations of the Navies of the two countries, joint ship training aboard the British destroyer, and joint PASSEX-type training at sea will be held within the framework of the visit," the press service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine informs.

As noted, the British destroyer will stay in Ukraine until October 12.

UK destroyer Dragon enters port of Odesa 01
UK destroyer Dragon enters port of Odesa 02
UK destroyer Dragon enters port of Odesa 03
UK destroyer Dragon enters port of Odesa 04
UK destroyer Dragon enters port of Odesa 05
UK destroyer Dragon enters port of Odesa 06
UK destroyer Dragon enters port of Odesa 07
UK destroyer Dragon enters port of Odesa 08
UK destroyer Dragon enters port of Odesa 09
UK destroyer Dragon enters port of Odesa 10
UK destroyer Dragon enters port of Odesa 11
UK destroyer Dragon enters port of Odesa 12
UK destroyer Dragon enters port of Odesa 13
UK destroyer Dragon enters port of Odesa 14
UK destroyer Dragon enters port of Odesa 15
UK destroyer Dragon enters port of Odesa 16

