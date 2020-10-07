UK destroyer Dragon enters port of Odesa. VIDEO&PHOTOS
UK Royal Navy's destroyer Dragon has arrived at the Odesa seaport for joint ship training with the Ukrainian Navy.
Censor.NET reports citing Dumska.
"Today, October 7, UK Royal Navy's destroyer Dragon has arrived at the Odesa seaport as part of a friendly visit. A meeting between the delegations of the Navies of the two countries, joint ship training aboard the British destroyer, and joint PASSEX-type training at sea will be held within the framework of the visit," the press service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine informs.
As noted, the British destroyer will stay in Ukraine until October 12.
