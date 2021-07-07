Shooter in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv sets fire to apartment. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A man who shot in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv set fire to an apartment in which he locked himself, the residents of the building are being evacuated, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"A special police operation continues in Kyiv. During the negotiations, the attacker set fire to the apartment where he locked himself. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service took measures to extinguish the fire," according to a report on Facebook.

Now police officers are evacuating residents of a residential building.

At the same time, as can be seen from the live television broadcast by the journalists from the scene, the police took the man in handcuffs out of the building and drove away in a car.

Журналист Андрей Павловский в своем Телеграм-канале показал видео с места происшествия.