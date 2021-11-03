Opponents of vaccination blocking streets in downtown Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Opponents of vaccination for COVID-19 are blocking traffic on Hrushevskoho Street and a number of other main streets in Kyiv adjacent to the area where the government is located on Wednesday.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Several hundred people are taking part in the protest, and none are wearing masks, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported from the site. The protesters demand lifting the quarantine restrictions and resuming regular classes in school, among other things, and they oppose the vaccine mandate.

The protesters began gathering near the Ukrainian parliament at 8:00 a.m., and more protesters are coming in.

Once traffic has been blocked, the protesters plan to hold a meeting near the building of the Verkhovna Rada.

Police are trying to persuade the protesters to unblock the streets for public transportation at the least.

































































































