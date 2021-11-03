COVID-19 in Ukraine: 23,393 new cases confirmed
Over the past day, Ukraine’s health officials reported 23,393 new COVID-19 cases across the country, marking a rise against the past day.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"As of November 2, we registered 23,393 new confirmed COVID-19 patients (including 1,406 children and 421 medics) across Ukraine," the statement said.
Also for the past 24 hours, 5,935 patients were hospitalized, 720 died, and 11,937 recovered.
Throughout the pandemic period, 2,979,086 people contracted the coronavirus in Ukraine, of whom 2,466,674 recovered and 69,447 died.
A total of 14,586,038 PCR tests were run to detect the virus.
