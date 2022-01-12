Two US advisers start working in Ukraine Defense Ministry. PHOTO

On January 11, US advisers Chris Rizzo and Todd Brown joined the Directorate of Defense Policy of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on a permanent basis.

This is stated in a message on the directorate's Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"On January 11, 2022, US Defense Advisers Chris Rizzo and Todd Brown began working in the Directorate of Defense Policy of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on a permanent basis. in the field of defence, governance in the field of defence, Euro-Atlantic integration," the message said.

