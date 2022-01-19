ENG
Ukraine gets 1M Pfizer doses from US. PHOTOS

Ukraine has received nearly a million more doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the United States and expects to get additional 200,000 Sinovac vaccine doses from China.

Censor.NET reports citing US Embassy's post on Twitter.

"The United States government provided nearly a million more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine. This delivery by UNICEF through COVAX is part of a global effort and will help ensure Ukrainians have critical protection from the disease, especially with the spread of Omicron variant," the U.S. Embassy posted

