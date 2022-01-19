Ukraine gets 1M Pfizer doses from US. PHOTOS
Ukraine has received nearly a million more doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the United States and expects to get additional 200,000 Sinovac vaccine doses from China.
Censor.NET reports citing US Embassy's post on Twitter.
"The United States government provided nearly a million more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine. This delivery by UNICEF through COVAX is part of a global effort and will help ensure Ukrainians have critical protection from the disease, especially with the spread of Omicron variant," the U.S. Embassy posted
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password