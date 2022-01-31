ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11142 visitors online
News Photo
17 429 337

Poroshenko Refuses To Testify At SBI, Leaves Its Building. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Former president Petro Poroshenko has refused to testify at the State Bureau of Investigation and left the building.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Poroshenko left the building at 11:16 a.m.

Poroshenko's lawyer, Illia Novikov, said the refusal to testify had been planned.

According to him, the SBI investigators within the case already know everything that is needed, and Poroshenko's testimony will not change anything.

Read more: Burba was interrogated by SBU in case of Shefir assassination attempt

Poroshenko Refuses To Testify At SBI, Leaves Its Building 01
Poroshenko Refuses To Testify At SBI, Leaves Its Building 02
Poroshenko Refuses To Testify At SBI, Leaves Its Building 03
Poroshenko Refuses To Testify At SBI, Leaves Its Building 04
Poroshenko Refuses To Testify At SBI, Leaves Its Building 05
Poroshenko Refuses To Testify At SBI, Leaves Its Building 06
Poroshenko Refuses To Testify At SBI, Leaves Its Building 07
Poroshenko Refuses To Testify At SBI, Leaves Its Building 08
Poroshenko Refuses To Testify At SBI, Leaves Its Building 09
Poroshenko Refuses To Testify At SBI, Leaves Its Building 10
Poroshenko Refuses To Testify At SBI, Leaves Its Building 11
Poroshenko Refuses To Testify At SBI, Leaves Its Building 12

Фото: Олег Богачук, Цензор.НЕТ

questioning (134) Poroshenko (2655) SBI (381)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 