Poroshenko Refuses To Testify At SBI, Leaves Its Building. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Former president Petro Poroshenko has refused to testify at the State Bureau of Investigation and left the building.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Poroshenko left the building at 11:16 a.m.

Poroshenko's lawyer, Illia Novikov, said the refusal to testify had been planned.

According to him, the SBI investigators within the case already know everything that is needed, and Poroshenko's testimony will not change anything.

Фото: Олег Богачук, Цензор.НЕТ