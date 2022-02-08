Ukraine, France sign bilateral documents. PHOTO

Ukraine and France have signed five bilateral documents following a meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Emmanuel Macron, the Ukrainian president's press service has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the report, in the presence of the two countries' leaders, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and Vice President for Eurasia at Thales International SAS Christophe Lanovsky signed a memorandum of understanding between the Ukrainian Interior Ministry and Thales International SAS.

In addition, General Director of the Ukroboronprom State Concern Yuriy Husyev and Lanovsky signed an agreement on cooperation.

Husyev and French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins signed a joint statement by Ukroboronprom and the French Embassy in Ukraine.

Acting Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Serhiy Kruk and Desautel Group President Jerome Desautel signed a joint declaration of intent between the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and Desautel SAS.

Board Chairman at JSC Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshin and Chairman and CEO of Alstom Henri Poupart-Lafarge signed a memorandum of understanding between Ukrzaliznytsia and Alstom Transport SA.

At a meeting with journalists following his talks with Macron in Kyiv, Zelenskyi said the involvement of France in joint economic and, above all, infrastructure projects was an important issue in their talks.

"Today we have finalized the agreements and put into practice very important projects: the supply of 130 Alstom locomotives worth EUR 900 million and the supply of 370 Desautel units of fire and rescue equipment for EUR 300 million. The project on the construction of patrol boats for the State Border Guard Service, in particular in the city of Mykolaiv, is also being implemented," Zelenskyi said.

He also stressed that Ukraine and France will continue to develop cooperation with Airbus to establish a national air carrier.

"In addition, in the framework of military-technical cooperation between our countries, an agreement was signed between Ukroboronprom and the French company Thales. Also today, a joint statement was signed by Ukroboronprom and the French side on reforms in the defense-industrial complex of Ukraine," Zelenskyi said.

Macron is on a working visit to Ukraine on February 8.

