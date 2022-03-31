Irpin after liberation from occupiers. PHOTO

How does Irpin, in the Kyiv region, look like after liberation from the Russian occupation troops.

The reportage from there was published by "UNIAN", reports Censor.NET.

The evacuation of people who did not have time to leave the city is underway in Irpin. Volunteers also take out animals that were abandoned by their owners while fleeing the city.

Authorities and the military have not yet recommended returning to Irpin.

It will be recalled that Irpin was liberated from the Russian occupiers on March 28. According to Mayor Oleksandr Makrushyn, since February 24, 2022, according to preliminary data, up to 300 civilians and up to 50 servicemen have died in the city.



























