News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Irpin after liberation from occupiers. PHOTO

How does Irpin, in the Kyiv region, look like after liberation from the Russian occupation troops.

The reportage from there was published by "UNIAN",  reports Censor.NET.

The evacuation of people who did not have time to leave the city is underway in Irpin. Volunteers also take out animals that were abandoned by their owners while fleeing the city.

Authorities and the military have not yet recommended returning to Irpin.

Watch more: Near Chernihiv, invaders shot dead 5 volunteer evacuation buses. VIDEO

It will be recalled that Irpin was liberated from the Russian occupiers on March 28. According to Mayor Oleksandr Makrushyn, since February 24, 2022, according to preliminary data, up to 300 civilians and up to 50 servicemen have died in the city.

Irpin after liberation from occupiers 01
Irpin after liberation from occupiers 02
Irpin after liberation from occupiers 03
Irpin after liberation from occupiers 04
Irpin after liberation from occupiers 05
Irpin after liberation from occupiers 06
Irpin after liberation from occupiers 07
Irpin after liberation from occupiers 08
Irpin after liberation from occupiers 09
Irpin after liberation from occupiers 10
Irpin after liberation from occupiers 11
Irpin after liberation from occupiers 12
Irpin after liberation from occupiers 13
Irpin after liberation from occupiers 14

