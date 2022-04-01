Russian troops destroyed one of most modern medical institutions in Ukraine - Trostyanets Hospital: shot from tanks and mortars. PHOTOS

Russian troops purposefully destroyed a modern hospital in Trostyanets, built as part of the "Big Construction" program. It is currently unsuitable for patients.

This was announced on Facebook by the chairman of the parliamentary committee on the health of the nation Mykhailo Radytsky, as reported by Censor.NET

He reminds that in October last year a renovated city hospital was opened in the city of Trostyanets, Sumy region, as part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's "Big Construction" program. The building was overhauled: all networks were changed - water supply, sewerage, heating, windows were replaced, an oxygen tank was installed, thermal modernization was carried out, new furniture and modern equipment were purchased. Medical beds, bathrooms, refrigerator, TV set, and internet connection were installed in each ward.

A modern hospital that met European quality standards was opened in a small town of 20,000 people. It looked like one of the private hospitals in the capital and was an example for other institutions in Ukraine.

"One week ago, Putin's barbarians, realizing that they were not holding back the city, decided to destroy everything valuable. The occupiers sent tanks and mortars to the building and fired on it for a long time. After the Armed Forces liberated the city, it turned out that the hospital was unfit to receive patients. Sappers and explosives technicians are currently inspecting the building. Patients from the city have to be taken to medical institutions in Okhtyrka, Sumy, or Poltava, "Radutsky said.

"We will definitely build a new hospital in Trostyanets and expel Putin's fascists from our land," he said.




















