Surroundings of liberated Trostyanets are full of broken equipment of Russian occupants. PHOTOS

Ukrainian defenders liberated the town of Trostyanets in the Sumy region. The Russian occupiers lost dozens of pieces of military equipment.

The photo in Telegram was published by Radio Svoboda journalist Levko Stek, Censor.NЕТ reports.

Dozens of vehicles have been destroyed and captured. The range is varied: from trucks to serviceable SPAs with ammunition. A significant number of tanks, among which are quite usable. And BMPs, tanks, trailers, excavators. I am not even speaking about the trophy BK. We are talking about dozens of units," he noted.

Steck also published a photo of the burnt-out "Lynx" occupant vehicle: "In fact, it is an IVECO LMV, which was practically assembled and brought from Italy to Russia, where they screwed on bumpers and nameplates. It cost three times as much as their Tiger armored car. This armored truck entered service with the Russian Armed Forces in the 2010s. In the last few years, it seems that supplies have stopped.






