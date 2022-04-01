Resistance forces liberated village of Shestovitsya near Chernihiv. PHOTOS

Resistance forces liberated the village of Shestovytsya near Chernihiv

According to Censor.NЕТ, this reports ОC "North" in Facebook.

"The orcs were sitting in the Chernihiv forest, smoking on a log, drinking water and juice from Adygea. But "our cats" from the resistance forces of Severshchina came and fired Shestovitsya," the report notes.

Read more: Russian occupiers withdraw troops from Kyiv and Chernihiv regions to form strike groups in Slobozhansky and Donetsk directions, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine







Read more: It was Armed Forces of Ukraine who forced Russians to withdraw from Chernihiv, - Nikolyuk







