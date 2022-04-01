Resistance forces liberated village of Shestovitsya near Chernihiv. PHOTOS
According to Censor.NЕТ, this reports ОC "North" in Facebook.
"The orcs were sitting in the Chernihiv forest, smoking on a log, drinking water and juice from Adygea. But "our cats" from the resistance forces of Severshchina came and fired Shestovitsya," the report notes.
