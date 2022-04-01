ENG
Resistance forces liberated village of Shestovitsya near Chernihiv. PHOTOS

Resistance forces liberated the village of Shestovytsya near Chernihiv

According to Censor.NЕТ, this reports ОC "North" in Facebook. 

"The orcs were sitting in the Chernihiv forest, smoking on a log, drinking water and juice from Adygea. But "our cats" from the resistance forces of Severshchina came and fired Shestovitsya," the report notes.

Resistance forces liberated village of Shestovitsya near Chernihiv 01
Resistance forces liberated village of Shestovitsya near Chernihiv 02
Resistance forces liberated village of Shestovitsya near Chernihiv 03

Resistance forces liberated village of Shestovitsya near Chernihiv 04
Resistance forces liberated village of Shestovitsya near Chernihiv 05
Resistance forces liberated village of Shestovitsya near Chernihiv 06
Resistance forces liberated village of Shestovitsya near Chernihiv 07

