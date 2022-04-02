Ukrainian Forces liberated settlement of Mykhailo-Kotsyubynske in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

Ukrainian defenders liberated the settlement of Mykhailo-Kotsyubynske in the Chernihiv region from Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of ОC "North".

"Our cats from the Resistance Forces of Sivershchyna report: Mykhailo-Kotsyubynske is ours," noted in the statement.

