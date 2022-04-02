ENG
Ukrainian Forces liberated settlement of Mykhailo-Kotsyubynske in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

Ukrainian defenders liberated the settlement of Mykhailo-Kotsyubynske in the Chernihiv region from Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of ОC "North".

"Our cats from the Resistance Forces of Sivershchyna report: Mykhailo-Kotsyubynske is ours," noted in the statement.

Ukrainian Forces liberated settlement of Mykhailo-Kotsyubynske in Chernihiv region 01
Ukrainian Forces liberated settlement of Mykhailo-Kotsyubynske in Chernihiv region 02
Ukrainian Forces liberated settlement of Mykhailo-Kotsyubynske in Chernihiv region 03
Ukrainian Forces liberated settlement of Mykhailo-Kotsyubynske in Chernihiv region 04
Ukrainian Forces liberated settlement of Mykhailo-Kotsyubynske in Chernihiv region 05
Ukrainian Forces liberated settlement of Mykhailo-Kotsyubynske in Chernihiv region 06
Ukrainian Forces liberated settlement of Mykhailo-Kotsyubynske in Chernihiv region 07
Ukrainian Forces liberated settlement of Mykhailo-Kotsyubynske in Chernihiv region 08

