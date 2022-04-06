ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Bodies of civilians killed by Russian occupants in Vorzel. PHOTOS

Journalist Denis Kazansky published photos of another atrocity committed by the Russian occupiers - people shot dead in the town of Vorzel near Kyiv. Attention: photo viewing is not recommended for children under 18 and people with unstable psyche.

According to  Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Twitter. 

"Vorzel. Near Kyiv. This peaceful people were killed by Russian soldiers. Some of the corpses were burned."

Bodies of civilians killed by Russian occupants in Vorzel 01
Bodies of civilians killed by Russian occupants in Vorzel 02
Bodies of civilians killed by Russian occupants in Vorzel 03
Bodies of civilians killed by Russian occupants in Vorzel 04

