Bodies of civilians killed by Russian occupants in Vorzel. PHOTOS

Journalist Denis Kazansky published photos of another atrocity committed by the Russian occupiers - people shot dead in the town of Vorzel near Kyiv. Attention: photo viewing is not recommended for children under 18 and people with unstable psyche.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Twitter.

"Vorzel. Near Kyiv. This peaceful people were killed by Russian soldiers. Some of the corpses were burned."

