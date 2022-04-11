Over 16 kilometers of streets cleaned in Irpin. PHOTOS

The State Agency of Motor Roads continues restoration work in Irpin in the Kyiv region and on the Zhytomyr highway.

Ukravtodor reports about it on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"We continue to work in the city of Irpin and on the Zhytomyr highway. About 10 km of the M-06 Kyiv-Chop highway have been removed in the last 24 hours ... 16.4 km of Irpin streets have been removed on April 10," the statement reads.

It is noted that 149 units of equipment and 318 road workers were involved in the resumption of traffic and livelihoods in the occupied territories of Kyiv region.

In addition to clearing streets, roads and adjacent territories, the construction of temporary crossings across the Irpin River on the R-30 highway and near the village of Stoyanka on the M-06 highway is underway.

