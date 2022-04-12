Near Makariv Russian occupiers shot family: three women and two children were lost, - National police. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the highway near the village of Gavronshchina, Bucha district, Kyiv region police found a car shot by the Russian military.

This was reported by the National Police, informs Censor.NET.

It turned out that in mid-March, during the aggressor's attack, locals tried to evacuate, but on the way, they were shot by the occupiers. Two children died on the spot, a 2-year-old boy and a 14-year-old teenager, as well as women in their 30s, 50s, and 70s. The man behind the wheel managed to survive. The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Kyiv Region Police continue to record occupiers' war crimes.