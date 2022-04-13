Special operations forces destroyed observation post of Russian occupiers. PHOTOS

The Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the observation post of the Russian occupiers.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

It is noted that the military managed to eliminate the personnel of the Russian Federation. Their documents and weapons were also obtained.

"Such" observers "are important obstacles in the way of our army. And for the safe passage of Ukrainian soldiers, we are preliminarily fulfilling the task of destroying them," the statement said.

