Ukrainian pilots launch "Buy me a fighter jet" campaign. VIDEO

Pilots from Ukraine have launched the Buy me a fighter jet initiative, which is asking wealthy people around the world to help with money to buy fighter jets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the initiators expressed their position in a video posted on YouTube on April 12.

"Since the beginning of the war, we have begged NATO to close our skies or provide us with fighters. But the world's governments fear the escalation and spread of the conflict beyond Ukraine. We ask you, philanthropist, to use your financial, organizational and political capabilities to buy and hand", - it is said in the address.

The video was shot against the backdrop of the fired combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation Ukraine asks NATO to "close the sky" over the country, having established a no-fly zone.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the Alliance will not agree to a no-fly zone over Ukraine. He explained that NATO fighters had to shoot down Russian planes, which could escalate into a full-scale war. A similar statement was made by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to view states that decide to close the skies over Ukraine as "participants in the military conflict."

Ukraine is considering alternative means of closing the sky. For example, receiving aircraft from the Allies for the Air Force of Ukraine. According to Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, if NATO cannot close the skies over Ukraine, Ukraine will close itself, but it needs weapons.