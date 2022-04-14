Police detain traitor from Bucha who cooperated with Russia and tortured supporters of Armed Forces. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A resident of Kryvyi Rih came to Bucha to visit relatives, patrolled with the Russian military, psychologically pressured Bucha residents, threatened to kill them, intimidated them with weapons, and tortured supporters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For such actions, the defendant faces life imprisonment.

Detectives of the Criminal Investigation Department together with investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine detained the suspect in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where he was hiding after the liberation of the Kyiv region from the enemy. During the investigation of the criminal proceedings, police gathered evidence of involvement in the criminal activities of a 62-year-old citizen of Ukraine.

"According to the investigation, in February 2022, while in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, the man sided with the occupiers. Together with them, he patrolled, intimidated, and beat local residents, as well as threatened to kill and surrender Ukrainian military positions. In addition, the investigation established that the suspect, together with the Russian military, beat and tortured people who supported the Armed Forces of Ukraine, resisted the invaders, and didn't agree to cooperate, "the statement said.







All investigative actions were carried out by the police as part of the investigation of criminal proceedings opened on the grounds of crimes - collaboration, treason, funding of acts committed to forcibly change or overthrow the constitutional order or seize state power.

It is also noted that during a search of the perpetrator's apartment, police seized material evidence of his cooperation with the occupiers. He faces a life sentence.

