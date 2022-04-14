Russian troops fired on Horodnia in Chernihiv region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled the outskirts of Horodnia on April 14 at about 2 p.m.

This information was confirmed to Suspilne by Deputy Mayor Ihor Lakhneko, Censor.NET reports.

However, he did not specify the weapon used. He said that specialists were coming to the scene to find out. As for the victims, according to Igor Lakhnek, there are none.

Watch more: FSB claimed shelling in Bryansk region allegedly from Ukraine. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"Now the representatives have gone to the place and find out. They have thrown it into the neighborhood. There are no victims, accurate information will be available in half an hour," the deputy mayor said.

We will add that the information on shelling of Hrodna was also confirmed by the chairman of the Chernihiv District Military Administration Andrii Kuzhel. He suggested it was a missile strike.