Activist who was giving away Orwell's book "1984" for free was arrested in Russia. PHOTO
In the Russian city of Ivanovo, a man was detained by police for free distribution of George Orwell's book "1984".
According to Censor.NЕТ this is stated in Telegram channel NEXTA Live.
The report notes: "In Ivanovo, an administrative case was filed against local activist Dmitry Silin for discrediting the Russian army for giving away G. Orwell's book "1984" for free. The further society moves away from truth, the more it hates those who tell it.
