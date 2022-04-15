"Shots, then screams, dry rattle of man and silence": in Kherson region, Russian occupiers shot man who did not let them live in their own home. PHOTO

In the Kherson region, Russian servicemen shot dead Igor Tarasyuk, a resident of the Prihirya settlement, for not letting them live in his home.

This was announced on Facebook by the Operational Command "South", Censor.NET reports.

"A resident of the village of Pryhirya in the Kherson region, Tarasyuk Ihor Bogdanovich, born on October 26, 1963, was shot dead by the Russian occupiers for refusing to let him live in his own building," the statement said.

According to a friend of the victim: "It hurts to remember that period of time, we were all scared, the orcs took over our village about a month ago, as I remember now, they went on the streets, went into houses, took warm clothes, phones, cigarettes … Most of them were expelled, but there was a traitor to the Ukrainian people - Ruslan MYKHAYLYUK, who helped them, showed them the field roads for the passage of their columns, and where you can make a living and spend the night.

When these scoundrels came to us, my late husband drove them away, telling them to leave with their "Russian peace". On March 11, when we heard gunshots in the village, we ran to the basement. |Me, my son, a neighbor and her daughter ran to the basement, my husband ran to him, he did not have a few minutes to escape.

Everything happened very quickly, first shots, then screams, dry wheezing of the man and there was silence. We all held our breath and pretended to be dead, when the orc came down to the basement, he reported on the walkie-talkie "Everything is clean" "and ran to his family. After that there was a loud explosion (it was a grenade thrown by an orc), but here Bozhenka saved us, the grenade exploded on the stairs.

These freaks did not allow me to bury him, only on April 14, thanks to my pleas and fellow villagers, we were allowed to bury the body. "

Currently, this settlement is under the full protection of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the military is trying to provide assistance to anyone who needs it.