Deserted ruins: Mariupol streets destroyed by Russian occupiers. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing the destruction of Mariupol after the Russian shelling.
According to Censor.NET, the recording was made from a car moving on almost deserted streets. Only a few times do people get in the frame. There are no undamaged buildings on the record.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password