Deserted ruins: Mariupol streets destroyed by Russian occupiers. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the destruction of Mariupol after the Russian shelling.

According to Censor.NET, the recording was made from a car moving on almost deserted streets. Only a few times do people get in the frame. There are no undamaged buildings on the record.

