Situation in Popasna resembles Mariupol, total ruin - Haidai. PHOTOS

Russian occupants destroyed Popasna in the Luhansk region, the city is strewn with dead bodies of Russian military.

This was stated in Facebook by the Head of Luhansk Region Military Administration Serhii Haidai, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Popasna is a total ruin. It was not captured, so it was destroyed. Every day, day and night, Popasna is under enemy fire. Positional battles do not stop.

The AFU beats the orcs, and they find more and more "cannon fodder", Popasnyanschina is strewn with the corpses of the Russians, who are not taken away. Citizens have been living in bomb shelters for more than 50 days. Evacuations are disrupted almost every day due to constant shelling.

Access to the city is difficult. The situation in the city is similar to Mariupol. Orcs are acting according to the same scenario," he emphasized.

