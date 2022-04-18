Several missiles hit near railway facilities in Lviv, - Ukrzaliznytsia. PHOTO

Russian troops launched several missile strikes on Lviv on the morning of April 18. The situation at the city's railway station is currently under control, there may be a delay in the arrival of trains at the station.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.

"The situation at the Lviv railway station is under control, passengers have been placed in safe shelters. Disembarkation and boarding of trains have resumed after the end of the alarm. Trains still arriving in Lviv were detained at the entrance to the city until the alarm went off, and traffic is now resumed, "the statement said.

It is also noted that due to the accumulation of trains waiting for the alarm to stop near Lviv, a delay in arrival at the station is possible.

"Railway workers are doing everything to minimize the delay," Ukrzaliznytsia added.

In turn, the head of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia Serhiy Kamyshin said on Telegram: "This morning, Russian troops shelled Lviv. Several rockets hit near railway facilities. There are no casualties among passengers and railway workers. Both the station team and the train crew worked clearly. Train traffic in Lviv has resumed, and there will be slight train delays. We will restore our damaged infrastructure. "