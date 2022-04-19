Consequences of shelling of Zelenodolsk in Dnipropetrovsk region by Russian troops. PHOTO
During the night, Russian troops fired on the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region from "Grad".
This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region Valentyn Reznychenko, as reported by Censor.NET
He also published a photo of a damaged house in Zelenodolsk as a result of Russian shelling.
"This is a house in Zelenodolsk after the night shelling. That's how the" Russian peace "saves us. We will destroy them," he said.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
