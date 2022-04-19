ENG
Consequences of shelling of Zelenodolsk in Dnipropetrovsk region by Russian troops. PHOTO

During the night, Russian troops fired on the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region from "Grad".

This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region Valentyn Reznychenko, as reported by Censor.NET

He also published a photo of a damaged house in Zelenodolsk as a result of Russian shelling.

Consequences of shelling of Zelenodolsk in Dnipropetrovsk region by Russian troops 01
Consequences of shelling of Zelenodolsk in Dnipropetrovsk region by Russian troops 02

"This is a house in Zelenodolsk after the night shelling. That's how the" Russian peace "saves us. We will destroy them," he said.

Read more: Situation in Dnipropetrovsk region. Occupiers fired from "Grad" on Kryvyi Rih district, - Reznichenko

Russian Army (8997) shoot out (13120) Reznychenko (211)
