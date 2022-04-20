Russians shelled hospital in Bashtanka, Mykolaiv region - RMA. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian occupants attacked a hospital in Bashtanka, Mykolaiv region, there are wounded.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was announced on Facebook by the Head of Regional Council Hanna Zamazeeva.

"When there are almost no words left... Rashists (...) how about this story: "Russian scum bombed a hospital in Bashtanka. They destroyed the dialysis department, the emergency room, the operating room without double-glazed windows... there were victims". (...) And, unfortunately, this is reality... Thank God, in Bashtanka there were no fatalities and no children were hurt. We will definitely repair everything. But they will never wash their bad hands and rotten souls away!", wrote Zamazeeva.

