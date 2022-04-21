Occupiers hit Khortytsia island with missiles, - Zaporizhzhya RMA. PHOTOS

Russian troops launched missiles at Zaporizhzhya, which hit the island of Khortytsia.

This is stated by Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Today, April 21, 2022, at 12:45 a.m., the Russian army launched a cruise missile at Zaporizhzhya. It crashed onto Khortytsia Island near the Preobrazhensky Bridge.

At that time an evacuation train from Zaporizhzhya to Lviv was moving along the railroad track of the bridge, and windows of four carriages were blown out by the blast wave. The windows of the cars moving on the bridge were also blown out.

At 1:30 p.m., the Russians struck a second rocket - also hitting the island of Khortytsia. As a result, the building of the recreation center of an enterprise was damaged. Eight citizens were injured," the report says.

