Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two helicopters of occupiers in Zaporizhzhia region: "Khariton, this is we f#kered I didn't understand - second Ivanovich f#kered?". VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian soldiers managed to destroy two helicopters of the occupiers at the same time.

As reported by Censor.NET video of the result of the successful attack was published on social networks. The helicopters were destroyed by a portable anti-aircraft missile system

WARNING! Profanity!

Read more: National Guard shot down helicopter of occupier's K-52 "Alligator" in Zaporizhzhia region