Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two helicopters of occupiers in Zaporizhzhia region: "Khariton, this is we f#kered I didn't understand - second Ivanovich f#kered?". VIDEO
In the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian soldiers managed to destroy two helicopters of the occupiers at the same time.
As reported by Censor.NET video of the result of the successful attack was published on social networks. The helicopters were destroyed by a portable anti-aircraft missile system
WARNING! Profanity!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password