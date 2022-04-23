Corpses of Russian servicemen, broken tanks and occupant vehicles in Kharkiv region: Work of 93rd AFU Brigade. PHOTOS
Ukrainian defenders defeated some of the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region.
Photos were published online, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.
It is noted that this is the same occupant's 64th brigade, which was in Bucha.
