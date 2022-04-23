ENG
Corpses of Russian servicemen, broken tanks and occupant vehicles in Kharkiv region: Work of 93rd AFU Brigade. PHOTOS

Ukrainian defenders defeated some of the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region.

Photos were published online, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

It is noted that this is the same occupant's 64th brigade, which was in Bucha.

Corpses of Russian servicemen, broken tanks and occupant vehicles in Kharkiv region: Work of 93rd AFU Brigade 01
Corpses of Russian servicemen, broken tanks and occupant vehicles in Kharkiv region: Work of 93rd AFU Brigade 02
Corpses of Russian servicemen, broken tanks and occupant vehicles in Kharkiv region: Work of 93rd AFU Brigade 03
Corpses of Russian servicemen, broken tanks and occupant vehicles in Kharkiv region: Work of 93rd AFU Brigade 04
Corpses of Russian servicemen, broken tanks and occupant vehicles in Kharkiv region: Work of 93rd AFU Brigade 05
Corpses of Russian servicemen, broken tanks and occupant vehicles in Kharkiv region: Work of 93rd AFU Brigade 06
Corpses of Russian servicemen, broken tanks and occupant vehicles in Kharkiv region: Work of 93rd AFU Brigade 07

Kharkivshchyna (1976) 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (86)
