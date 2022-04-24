ENG
On Easter, 16 residents were evacuated from Popasna - Haidai. PHOTO

16 residents of Popasna were evacuated on Easter. They left by bus, which delivered humanitarian aid in the morning.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergey Gaidai reported about it оn Telegram.

"An injured man was among the evacuees. At night, he was injured due to the collapse of the ceiling in the basement of a high-rise building. There were even more people willing to escape from the "Russian peace". We sent cars after them, but the shelling began. One car was cut down by shell fragments, " Haidai said.

