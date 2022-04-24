Destroyed Russian military equipment near Nizhyn, Chernihiv region. PHOTOS
Ukrainian defenders in Chernihiv region destroyed a large amount of military equipment of the Russian occupants.
This was announced in Facebook by the Editor-in-Chief of the information-analytical portal "Khvylia," co-founder of the Ukrainian Institute of the Future Yurii Romanenko, reports Сensor.NЕТ.
"The entire Chernihiv region is full of Russian armored vehicles and other equipment. Many of them have already been removed, stolen by the AFU or partisans in hiding places. This is what you can see near Nizhyn, for example. No one counts the dead bodies. I specifically asked about counting. Nobody cares. They buried 20 bodies there, 5 bodies there, burned 4 bodies there," the report says.
